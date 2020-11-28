Health & Fitness

Pasadena suspends permits to 4 restaurants for violating COVID protocols

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Four Pasadena restaurants had their health permits suspended because they allegedly ignored warnings to adhere to the city's COVID-19 safety protocols.

The restaurants must completely close their kitchens, schedule a hearing and then have an inspection before they can reopen to any type of dining, including takeout and delivery, Pasadena Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian said Friday.

The names of the restaurants were not available, but Derderian said they had "received several clear warnings.''

Further information about how the restaurants violated COVID-19 protocols were not released, but Pasadena is still allowing outdoor patio dining, ignoring the temporary ban on in-person dining in Los Angeles County that went into effect Wednesday.

New LA County 'safer-at-home' order puts additional limits on gatherings, closes playgrounds
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County has issued a new safer-at-home order that places stricter limits on gatherings and business occupancy, as well as closes playgrounds and cardrooms.


"We want to keep restaurants operating, but that hinges on their willingness to follow the rules,'' Derderian said in a prepared statement. "This evening alone we have closed down four restaurants who were given prior warnings. Their health permits are suspended, which means they cannot operate their kitchens.''

Pasadena officials urge the public to wear masks, physically distance, and wash hands often when visiting retail stores, restaurants, and outdoor/recreational areas.

Pasadena officials will monitor parks, businesses and other areas of potential gatherings throughout the weekend to ensure that they are complying with health orders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspasadenalos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusthanksgivingrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Retired Zappos CEO dies at 46
Officer injured on 91 Fwy in Fullerton after car backs up
PS5 craze: Videos show Black Friday crowds, shoppers tumbling
Black Friday crowds smaller, parking easier this year
Wi-Fi extender could help those working from home
Phones can now notify users of COVID exposure risk
Show More
SoCal woman struggles to cancel home security contract amid losing property
Shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets despite pandemic
OC providing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits
US hits 13 million COVID-19 cases 6 days after 12 million
Cars flock to Dodger Stadium for drive-thru holiday festival
More TOP STORIES News