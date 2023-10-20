Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pasadena, and police are searching for two suspects.

Hit-and-run suspect arrested at his Altadena home day after 2 killed in violent Pasadena crash

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Pasadena that left two people dead earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

Jeffrey Butler, a 30-year-old Altadena resident, was taken into custody outside his home Thursday, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

Butler was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run resulting in death, and violation of parole, the statement said.

The crash was reported at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Raymond Avenue and Penn Street, authorities said. Officers arrived to discover that a Lincoln Navigator SUV had collided with a Nissan Versa.

The driver of the Nissan, 63-year-old Antonio Mendoza-Hernandez of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The passenger, 33-year-old Veralice Yanira Membreno Orellana of Altadena, died at a hospital.

A search warrant was served at Butler's home after he was arrested, the news release said. The case is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office on Monday.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241, or report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).