2 inseparable dogs whose owner died in crash up for adoption in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two dogs whose owner was tragically killed in a car crash are in need of a new forever home.

The two 10-year-old German Shepherd mixes, Pumpkin and Sally, are available for adoption at Pasadena Humane.

"Thankfully, (the owner) left instructions that they come to us, and we find them a home together," Kevin McManus of Pasadena Humane said. "They're very, very sweet. They're ridiculously sweet."

Because of their age, McManus says they're trying hard to keep them together and keep them under one roof.

"They're very, very bonded... They're sisters in so many ways," McManus said.

A year's worth of senior dog food from Hill's Pet Nutrition will be provided for whoever adopts them, along with joint supplements for Sally.

"Sally has some weak hips. So she needs a joint supplement daily. So we're going to provide a year's worth of that," McManus said. "Other than, you know, minor bumps and bruises they're in good health. So we're confident that they'll be around for a long time."

For more information on how to adopt Pumpking and Sally, visit pasadenahumane.org or by calling (626) 792-7151. An email can also be sent to adoptions@pasadenahumane.org.

"Everyone here knows the story of Pumpkin and Sally, so anyone here can answer questions you may have," McManus said.

The Pasadena Humane Society wants you to know there is no adoption fee to take the beautiful German Shepherds to a loving home.