38 cats and kittens rescued from cramped trailer in Monrovia, officials say

Pasadena Humane said the animals were living in cramped and unsanitary conditions inside a trailer with no air conditioning.

Pasadena Humane said the animals were living in cramped and unsanitary conditions inside a trailer with no air conditioning.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Thirty-eight cats and kittens were rescued from a hoarding situation in Monrovia last week.

Pasadena Humane said the animals were living in cramped and unsanitary conditions inside a trailer with no air conditioning.

The cats were sent back to the shelter where they received medical exams, officials said. They're now under the supervision of a veterinarian.

Some of the cats were showing symptoms of upper respiratory but are overall in stable condition. The healthy cats are all now up for adoption.

The cats will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before they're released to their new home, Pasadena Humane said.

Adoptions are available by appointment and can be made on the shelter's website.