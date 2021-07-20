Health & Fitness

Pasadena to reinstate indoor mask rule, require all city workers to be vaccinated

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Pasadena announced Monday it will reinstate an indoor mask rule for residents, regardless of vaccination status, and require all city employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Pasadena officials say reinstatement of the indoor mask rule comes amid a "significant increase in case rates" over the last three weeks. City officials add that they've seen a 240% increase in COVID-19 cases since July 1.

The mask mandate is expected to take effect on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian said city employees will also be mandated to get vaccinated, but further details were not immediately available. The move would make Pasadena the first city in Southern California to require all city workers be vaccinated.

Pasadena, which has its own health department separate from L.A. County, was previously only recommending indoor masking.

L.A. County's new face-covering mandate went into effect over the weekend and requires everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status.

Health officials have attributed the recent spike to the presence of the more infectious Delta variant and the intermingling of unmasked individuals where vaccination status is unknown.

City News Service contributed to this report.

