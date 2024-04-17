Pasadena police ask for help amid search for suspect who sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Police sought the public's assistance Tuesday in locating a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint inside her vehicle in Pasadena this weekend.

Officers responded to Sierra Villa Avenue and Foothill Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of a sexual assault, according to Lt. Tim Bundy of the Pasadena Police Department.

The suspect entered the victim's vehicle and threatened her with a knife, forcing her to drive to another area, where he sexually assaulted her, Bundy said.

The victim managed to escape and called 911, but the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, 30 to 40 years old, and was last seen wearing a black face mask, a gray hooded rain jacket, light blue jeans and black shoes.

"The suspect also has a distinctive raspy voice and is possibly a transient," Bundy said.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged sexual assault was urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.