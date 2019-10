PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a man in Pasadena and then took off.It happened on Colorado Boulevard near Los Robles Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.The road was shut down for hours for the investigation.The man had been walking in the area when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials say the driver was in a gray pickup truck.