4 people hospitalized after fight leads to gunfire at Pasadena apartment building

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Saturday, August 26, 2023 4:22AM
Pasadena shooting sends 4 people to hospital
Four people were hospitalized after gunfire broke out at an apartment complex in Pasadena, police say.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were hospitalized after gunfire broke out at an apartment complex in Pasadena, police say.

The shooting was reported in the area of Orange Grove Boulevard and Summit Avenue. Officials say a fight in the Community Arms apartments parking lot ended up with shots being fired.

Four people were transported to a local hospital but no details were immediately available on their condition or nature of their wounds.

Information about possible suspects or arrests was not available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information is released.

