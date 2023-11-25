Police sought the public's help in solving what they say were two attempted homicides in a pair of separate shootings on the same day over the summer.

Pasadena police ask for public's help in solving attempted homicides linked to same suspect, car

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Police sought the public's help Friday in solving what they say were two attempted homicides in a pair of separate shootings on the same day over the summer.

According to a Pasadena Police Department statement, officers responded around 9:12 p.m. on June 17 to West Peoria Street to a report of shots fired. Two victims were discovered with gunshot wounds and transported themselves to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then around 9:38 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Painter Street to another report of shots fired. At this scene, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and an infant was found seated inside the victim's car, according to police.

Pasadena Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In both instances, police responded following electronic "ShotSpotter" gunshot detection alerts.

Pasadena Police Department Robbery and Homicide detectives continue to investigate the shootings, which they said are believed to be connected.

The department said the suspect's vehicle was a 2010 or 2012 black Ford Fusion with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings was urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.