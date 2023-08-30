A Pasadena jewelry store owner was pepper-sprayed as robbers made off with an estimated half-million dollars in merchandise in a matter of seconds.

Robbers steal $500K in jewelry during smash-and-grab at Pasadena store

Owner Samuel Babikian says he was helping a customer leave the store when he was attacked by robbers wearing ski masks.

Hours later, his eyes were still burning.

"It was so fast, so quick," he said. "I didn't even see anybody."

He estimates some $500,000 in jewels were gone in seconds.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Jewels on Lake store.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses and are reviewing cameras in the area.

"I've been here 30 years. I don't remember anything like this in that caliber," said Pasadena police Lt. Monica Cuellar.