LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another disturbance on a commercial flight forced a United Airlines plane that was headling to Los Angeles to be diverted to Denver.United Flight 2649 was enroute from Chicago to Los Angeles International Airport Monday night when there was a report of a passenger disturbance on board.Law enforcement officials in Denver removed the passenger and the flight continued to LAX.Meantime, the Federal Aviation Administration says it has received more than 3,400 reports of unruly behavior by passengers since the beginning of the year. About three-quarters of the cases involve passengers refusing to wear face masks.