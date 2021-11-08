u.s. & world

Pastor tackles, disarms man who pointed gun at parishioners during Sunday service

Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana said he thanks God for the outcome.
EMBED <>More Videos

Pastor tackles, disarms man who pointed gun at parishioners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pastor in Nashville is being hailed a hero after tackling a gunman during a Sunday church service.

Video shows pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana praying with Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church parishioners when a man approached the altar and pointed a gun at the congregation.

Ndikumana then jumped in from behind and tackled the man to the ground. With the help of church members, he managed to wrestle the gun away and held the gunman down until officers arrived.

Police identified the gunman as Dezire Baganda, 26, and said he faces more than a dozen felony aggravated assault charges.

While Baganda is not a member of the church, the pastor said he's attended previous services.

Ndikumana told the local ABC station WKRN that Baganda was asked not to attend services in February for interrupting sermons, but church members said he was never violent.

The pastor said he thanks God for the outcome.

"I would say that God used me because I felt like I was going to use the back door as an example as going on by trying to go behind him. And then I felt the feeling that I would go and grab him... and that's what happened," Ndikumana told WKRN.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeherochurchu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News