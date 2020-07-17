ABC7 mourns loss of dear friend, colleague Patrick Tague

ABC7 is mourning the loss of our dear friend and colleague Patrick Tague.Patrick passed away suddenly this week.He was a writer and producer for KABC-TV for more than two decades, spending much of that time with the morning show. Patrick wrote many of the stories we've brought to you over the years."I have been telling everyone he's one of a kind and had some of the best one-liners you will ever hear. Personally, I feel lucky to have worked with him nearly every night for six years," said executive producer Chris Di Vincenzo.He was always a mentor to young journalists, many of them sharing photos and memories of Patrick's illuminating stories.He was an old-school newsman, and produced "Good Morning America" before coming to KABC-TV.Patrick made sure we never forgot our mission or our purpose as journalists.He was the person every newsroom needs to have. We will miss him very much.