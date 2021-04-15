Kristin Smart case: Suspect Paul Flores also facing sex assault allegations in Los Angeles

By and ABC7.com staff
Kristin Smart suspect also facing sex assault allegations in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating separate sexual assault allegations against Paul Flores, the San Pedro man who has been arrested for the murder of Kristin Smart, Eyewitness News has learned.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives tell Eyewitness News two cases have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing.

The cases involve sexual assault against two separate victims on two different dates.

Police declined to provide further details.

Flores was arrested this week for the murder of Smart in 1996.

RELATED: Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt, DA says
The district attorney said Kristin Smart was killed in 1996 during an attempted rape by a fellow student and the suspect's father helped hide her body.



At the time both Flores and Smart were freshmen at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo.

Authorities say Smart was inebriated after leaving a party and Flores offered to walk her home.

They allege Flores then killed Smart during an attempted rape in his dorm room. His father, Ruben Flores, allegedly helped him hide her body.

Flores has lived in the San Pedro area since around 2005.

When San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow discussed the case on Wednesday, he said Flores frequented bars in the San Pedro area and may have committed other sexual assaults. He urged the public to come forward with information.

The DA has indicated that evidence of other sexual assaults committed by Flores may become part of the Smart case.

"If you've been a victim in another location, perhaps in San Pedro, we want you to come forward to law enforcement so that you can get assistance that you need and it may help us in this particular case as well," he said.

