Paul Pelosi released from hospital after being seriously injured during break-in at home: Source

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul has been released from the hospital after he was seriously injured during a targeted break-in at their San Francisco home.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A source tells our sister station KGO-TV House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released from the hospital after being seriously injured during a targeted break-in at their San Francisco home last Friday.

The 82-year-old underwent a successful surgery to repair a fractured skull on Friday and had been recovering at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for the past several days.

RELATED: Immigration officials say Paul Pelosi attack suspect was in US illegally

Police arrived at Pelosi's home around 2:30 a.m. last Friday, where they found the susepct, 42-year-old David DePape and Pelosi fighting over a hammer. Officers witnessed DePape take the hammer from Pelosi and attack him with it. Officers tackled DePape and disarmed him before calling for backup.

San Francisco police say the attack was targeted, as Depepe allegedly entered through a sliding glass door and was looking for Nancy Pelosi herself, shouting "Where's Nancy?"

On Tuesday, DePape pled not guilty on Tuesday to all six felony charges filed against him.

A court filing released Tuesday night reveals chilling new details about what prosecutors allege 42-year-old suspect David DePape was planning after the attack. According to the filing, DePape was on a "suicide mission" and planned to target other state and federal politicians, their families, and a local professor.

VIDEO: Who's David DePape? What we know about suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at SF home

The filing also indicated after Paul Pelosi was hit with the hammer he laid unconscious on the floor for three minutes before waking up in a pool of his own blood.

The suspect allegedly told police: "I didn't really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I'm not going to stand here and do nothing, even if it costs me my life."

The document went on to quote DePape saying, "I'm sick of the insane level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C. I came here to have a little chat with his wife."

DePape was assigned 20-year veteran Deputy Public Defender Adam Lipson as his counsel. Cameras were not allowed inside, but courtroom sketches show DePape walked in with a sling on his right shoulder. His attorney says he dislocated his shoulder during the arrest.

EXCLUSIVE: Former partner of accused Paul Pelosi attacker DePape reveals new details about suspect

Lipson spoke briefly with reporters after the arraignment, calling out the "speculations" and "rumors" circulating about this case - adding he believes DePape is vulnerable to misinformation. He made it clear he would be thoroughly looking into DePape's mental state.

"What I will say is that there's been a lot of speculation regarding Mr. DePape's vulnerability to misinformation," Lipson said. "That's certainly something we're going to delve into as his defense team."

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC7's Stephanie Sierra there should be no assumptions of mental issues at this time.

"What his defense will be - we don't know - that's something we will have to see play out in this case," said Jenkins. "And what access he had to social media is something that would still be a part of the investigation."

Legal analyst Steven Clark commented on the amount of new, detailed information released within the 'Motion to Detain' including the moments Paul Pelosi called 911. Pelosi documented as saying several times that "he didn't know the man." The suspect was heard in the background saying "he was friends of theirs," to which Pelosi again clarified that he didn't know the man.

RELATED: As Election Day looms, Bay Area leaders say tone, tenor of politics needs change amid Pelosi attack

"What his defense will be we don't know that's something we will have to see play out in this case," said Jenkins. "And what access he had to social media is something that would still be a part of the investigation."

Hon. Diane Northway, a visiting judge presiding over the case, granted a protective order for both Speaker Pelosi and her husband that requires DePape to have no contact with them and stay more than 160 yards away from the block of their home. The Speaker mentioned in a statement released Monday, Paul (82) is making steady progress in what will be a long recovery.

DePape will remain detained without bail at the San Francisco County jail. A date will be set for his preliminary hearing Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.