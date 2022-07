"Pawternity leave" - or giving employees time off to care for new pets - is starting to be recognized by more companies.Some employers offer their workers anywhere from a day to a week of paid leave to welcome a new furry friend into the family.Among employers who recognize this perk are Mars Petcare (the pet-food division of the candy giant), Brewdog PLC, tech firm mParticle and dog-walking service Rover. mParticle will give employees two weeks of paid time if they adopt an animal from a shelter.Some companies also give employees paid bereavement time for the loss of a beloved pet.