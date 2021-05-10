Traffic

PCH partially closed in Santa Monica after two-car collision

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

PCH partially closed in Santa Monica after two-car collision

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A serious collision between two vehicles in Santa Monica led to a partial shutdown of Pacific Coast Highway Monday afternoon.

The crash between a Jeep and a Honda Accord was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of PCH in Santa Monica. The crash left the damaged Accord in the middle of lanes, with the Jeep coming to rest on the sidewalk.

The southbound side of PCH was entirely closed to traffic, while authorities were letting one lane of cars pass by on the northbound side.



Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash was cleared and Pacific Coast Highway was reopened in both directions by 4:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsanta monicalos angeles countycar crashroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News