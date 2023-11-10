5 hospitalized in 2 separate crashes involving several vehicles on PCH in Malibu; NB lanes closed

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were injured, one critically, in two separate crashes involving several vehicles Friday morning on a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, authorities said.

The first crash was reported as a vehicle that had struck a dump truck shortly before 7 a.m. at PCH and Tonga Street, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Four patients were hospitalized after being involved in that collision: one was listed in critical condition, two in moderate condition, and a third suffered minor injuries.

The second crash, involving three vehicles, was reported at 7:30 a.m. near the scene of the first incident. One person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition in connection with the latter collision.

Three patients declined medical care: two after the first crash, one after the second, a Fire Department spokesperson said. Whether any of the injured were pedestrians was not immediately known.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a severely damaged California Highway Patrol SUV at the crash site, but its possible involvement in the pileup was unclear.

The causes of the crashes was under investigation.

PCH was closed to northbound traffic as crews worked to clear the scene. No estimate was given of when the lanes would be reopened.