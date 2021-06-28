24-acre brush fire erupts in San Bernardino National Forest amid scorching hot temps

EMBED <>More Videos

24-acre brush fire erupts in San Bernardino National Forest

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- Crews were battling a brush fire burning near Highway 18 in the San Bernardino National Forest Monday as the latest heat wave brings hot, dry conditions to Southern California.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters along with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the wildfire that broke out just before 11 a.m. near Old Waterman Canyon Road.

The brush fire scorched about 24 acres and has a rapid rate of spread, according to officials. A heat wave was bringing dangerously hot temperatures to the region Monday, putting fire crews on high alert amid the elevated fire danger.



A SigAlert was issued for part of Highway 18, which was shut down from Old Waterman Canyon Road and 40th Street to Highway 138.

The public was urged to avoid the area as the brush fire was threatening at least one nearby structure.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

RELATED VIDEO | How wildfire smoke can impact your health
EMBED More News Videos

Smoke from wildfires could cause health problems for some people.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countycalifornia wildfiresbrush firefirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chase ends in shooting on 5 Freeway off-ramp in Lake View Terrace
Death toll rises to 10 at site of collapsed Florida building
Closer look at homeless crime: 6 questions answered with data
Non-verbal girl found in Ladera Heights area
Man shoots ex-wife 4 times on child custody court date, deputies say
How a rescued hiker survived 8 days in Washington state wilderness
Photo of exhausted firefighter battling Big Sur fire goes viral
Show More
'Fast & Furious' franchise grows with 'F9,' adds John Cena to cast
Dangerously hot temps, fire danger plaguing SoCal
Cow that escaped Pico Rivera slaughterhouse arrives at sanctuary
Voluntary housing efforts begins for Venice boardwalk homeless
NJ couple holds WWE-style gender reveal party
More TOP STORIES News