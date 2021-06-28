24-acre brush fire erupts in San Bernardino National Forest amid scorching hot temps

#PeakFire update: now approximately 24 acres.



Highway 18 closure is now in effect from Highway 138 down to 40th street. pic.twitter.com/7YKkN1pgs7 — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 28, 2021

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- Crews were battling a brush fire burning near Highway 18 in the San Bernardino National Forest Monday as the latest heat wave brings hot, dry conditions to Southern California.U.S. Forest Service firefighters along with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the wildfire that broke out just before 11 a.m. near Old Waterman Canyon Road.The brush fire scorched about 24 acres and has a rapid rate of spread, according to officials. A heat wave was bringing dangerously hot temperatures to the region Monday, putting fire crews on high alert amid the elevated fire danger.A SigAlert was issued for part of Highway 18, which was shut down from Old Waterman Canyon Road and 40th Street to Highway 138.The public was urged to avoid the area as the brush fire was threatening at least one nearby structure.It is unclear what caused the fire.