LA County sheriff's deputy shoots, wounds suspect at gas station in Antelope Valley

PEARBLOSSOM, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a suspect at a gas station Thursday morning in Pearblossom.

Deputies responded about 6:45 a.m. to a "call for service" in the 13000 block of Pearblossom Highway, just west of Longview Road, the Sheriff's Department said.

The unidentified suspect was believed to be armed, possibly with a knife, and was uncooperative before the shooting occurred, authorities said.

The wounded individual was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Video from AIR7 HD appeared to show blood on the ground near the entrance to a convenience store at a Shell gas station at the scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.