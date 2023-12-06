Tenants at a Marina del Rey apartment complex say they're frustrated because they've been without electricity and gas for about a week.

Tenants of Marina del Rey building say they've been without gas, power for a week

MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tenants at a Marina del Rey apartment complex say they're frustrated because they've been without electricity and gas for about a week.

The Pearl apartments building has more than 500 units and operates around 80% occupancy, tenants say.

"Tenants are unable to shower, wash and dry their clothes, cook for their children, bathe their children, adequately care for their elderly parents," said tenant Ashley Mason.

"We've dealt with no gas, no electricity for a little bit, we haven't had heat, we haven't had hot water," said tenant Samuel Castro.

Castro and Mason say they each pay about $2,700 a month for their respective units. The payments are supposed to include the gas bill.

Tenants looking to take a hot shower have been directed to go to LA Fitness gym that's about a mile and a half away. They can check in by providing their name and apartment number. But children under 13 aren't allowed to use showers in the gym.

Equity Residential, which manages the property, declined comment.