localish

School bus driver goes the extra mile

EMBED <>More Videos

School bus driver goes the extra mile

PEARLAND, Texas -- Why become a school bus driver? To Pearland ISD transportation director Keith Kaup, driving a school bus route isn't just a job - it's a calling.

"As long as I have the ability, as long as I have the opportunity to, I'm going to be in school transportation," he said.

Kaup's original career plan was to become a high school math teacher. But after he started driving a school bus to earn extra money in college, he found another job he loved and an opportunity to serve his community.

"Once I started driving and started working with the kids and seeing those same students day after day, year after year, and develop relationships with the families, I knew it was something special," he said.

As transportation director, Kaup begins his day at 5:15 a.m. at Pearland ISDs transportation director. He opens the bus shop and makes sure every bus route is covered that day. Then, he grabs his keys and covers a bus route himself.

"Keith Kaup is an intregal part of our district," said Dr. Sundie Dahlkamp, Pearland ISDs Executive Director of Human Resources. "What makes him really special is he does go the extra mile. When duty calls, he's definitely the kind of guy that's going to be there. When weather is not at its best, Keith is the first one up in the morning, driving the streets of Pearland. Is it flooded? Is it icy? Is it safe?"

Kaup says riding a school bus every morning can help set the tone for a students entire day.

"As soon as the kids get on the bus, it just changes the whole outlook," he said. "You can't help but feed off their energy."

Pearland ISD is offering a job fair for anyone interested in driving a bus route on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pearland High School. The auxiliary job fair will allow attendees to test drive district school busses. For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandbustransportationschoolschool busktrklocalishpearland isd
LOCALISH
School bus driver goes the extra mile
Gay for Good offers helping hands to local charities in need
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone
Make-A-Wish grants wish to aspiring Imagineer
TOP STORIES
Farmer John plant in Vernon to close due to 'escalating costs' in CA
Mother of 3 killed in 118 Fwy crash in LA; husband arrested for DUI
1 killed when plane crashes into building, lands in field in Oxnard
Venice woman hit by teen driver while walking with baby speaks out
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo
Geico ordered to pay woman $5.2M after she contracted STD in a car
Show More
AFI honors career of Julie Andrews
Parents sue Meta alleging daughter suffered due to Instagram addiction
Santa Monica pop-up market shines light on LGBTQ+ business owners
This SoCal business developed a system to reuse water amid the drought
Temps stay hot as heat wave grips parts of SoCal Friday
More TOP STORIES News