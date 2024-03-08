Middle school in Gardena placed on lockdown after fights on campus, police say

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A school in Gardena was placed on lockdown following an incident on campus Friday afternoon.

The Gardena Police Department says officers responded to Peary Middle School on 1415 W. Gardena Blvd. for a report of fights breaking out on campus.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. It's unknown when the lockdown will be lifted but authorities say the incident had been handled with help by school police.

AIR7 HD video showed a group of people standing outside the school with several police vehicles nearby.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as details become available.