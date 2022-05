TAYLORS, S.C. (KABC) -- A 4-pound Toy Fox Terrier from South Carolina now holds the record for being the world's oldest living dog."Pebbles" was born on March 28, 2000 and the 22-year-old dog is showing us that anything is "paw-sible."Her owners realized she was the oldest living dog after they heard about the 21-year-old Chihuahua named "TobyKeith" -- who was declared the world's oldest living dog back in April, according to Guinness World Records.And, speaking of Toby Keith -- "Pebbles" apparently loves listening to country music when she's sleeping.