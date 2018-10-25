Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Santa Ana

A male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Santa Ana, police said.The incident occurred at about 7:36 p.m. on the 1800 block of Cedar Street.The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died as a result of injuries sustained when hit by the vehicle.The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.It is being investigated if street racing was a factor in the incident. Santa Ana police received reports of speeding vehicles in the area prior to the crash.No one inside the vehicle was injured.AIR7HD showed what appeared to be skid marks from tires on the street near the scene, and a vehicle that appeared to have collided with two other vehicles parked next to the sidewalk.