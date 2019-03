HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in a late-night crash in Huntington Beach.The pedestrian was a woman in her 50s who has not been identified.The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Beach Boulevard near Slater.Authorities say the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk.The driver in the crash remained at the scene.It's unclear if that driver will face any charges.