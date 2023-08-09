4 workers injured, 1 gravely, after being struck by vehicle at car dealership in Mission Hills

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four workers were injured, one gravely, after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning at a car dealership in Mission Hills, officials said.

The single-vehicle collision was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at the business in the 11000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, near San Fernando Mission Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

One of the pedestrian victims was in grave condition after being briefly trapped under the vehicle, the news release said. Another victim suffered a head injury and two others sustained unspecified minor injuries.

Information about the driver was not immediately available.

The cause of the incident was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.