1 pedestrian killed, another hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Gramercy Park

Thursday, November 23, 2023 3:48PM
Two pedestrians were struck, one fatally, by a vehicle in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two pedestrians were struck Wednesday evening, one fatally, by a vehicle in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available about the collision, which was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 98th Street and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene but was not immediately identified. The other pedestrian was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Whether the driver remained at the scene was unclear.

