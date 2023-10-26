Pedro Argote, man who allegedly killed Maryland judge Andrew Wilkinson, found dead: Officials

Hagerstown, MD Judge Wilkinson was shot to death outside his home, and a man whose divorce case he handled has been ID'd as a person of interest.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was shot in his driveway.

The man who allegedly targeted and gunned down the Maryland judge who oversaw his divorce proceedings has been found dead following a one-week manhunt, authorities said.

Pedro Argote, 49, allegedly killed Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, in the judge's driveway in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Oct. 19, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland has confirmed that Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was fatally shot on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Washington County Bar Association

Argote's body was found on Thursday morning during a search in Williamsport, Maryland, the sheriff's office said. The body was recovered in a heavily wooded area about 1 mile from where his car was found last week, authorities said.

Law enforcement did not announce a cause of death.

Authorities announced they were searching for Argote on Oct. 20 and said a reward up to $10,000 was available for information leading to his arrest.

Wilkinson was presiding over Argote's divorce proceedings, according to Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert. Argote's ex-wife was granted custody at a hearing earlier in the day on Oct. 19, which is believed to be the motive for the shooting that night, Albert said.

Wilkinson also ordered Argote to pay child support, prohibited Argote from visiting or contacting his children or wife if it was not initiated by her, and gave his wife sole possession of the family home, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.