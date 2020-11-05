Pennsylvania could have 'overwhelming majority' of votes counted today

During a CNN interview Thursday afternoon, Pa. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said it looks like the "overwhelming majority" could be counted by the end of the day.
Thousands of votes still need to be counted, including about 100,000 in Philadelphia.
"It's looking like we're ahead of schedule," Boockvar said.
As of Thursday afternoon in Pennsylvania:
*6,416,629 ballots have been counted.
*92% of the total expected vote has been counted
*65 percent of the counted ballots are election-day ballots, and 35 percent are mail ballots.
Trump: 3,228,960 (50%)
Biden: 3,113,889 (49%)
--------
Gap: 115,071
* Statewide, 87 percent of all 2,612,241 mail ballots returned so far have been counted. At least 361,605 more mail ballots need to be counted.
* 77 percent of mail ballots counted so far are for Joe Biden.
* In Philadelphia, 357,545 absentee and mail-in ballots have been returned so far. 71 percent of those have been counted, and 104,607 more need to be counted.
* Votes counted in the suburban counties: Bucks (72%), Chester (72%), Delaware (90%), Montgomery (99%).
* Results for other PA counties can be found here.
Also on Thursday:
*The Trump campaign scored a legal victory when the commonwealth court ruled that Republican observers would be allowed within six feet of the canvassing process, rather than 20 feet.
*The City of Philadelphia has appealed that ruling to the state supreme court.
*There was a brief pause in the ballot count in Philadelphia in light of the ongoing litigation, but it has resumed, according to Philadelphia City Commissioners spokesperson Kevin Feeley.
*Sources tell 6abc Action News there were also COVID-19 concerns, but the commissioners have not confirmed that.
Protests, lawsuits as vote count continues
The entire state continues to tabulate mail-in ballots which could make the difference in a very close election that has garnered Pennsylvania a lawsuit from the president himself.
Fears that every vote won't be counted sparked a protest Wednesday night at City Hall, just one block from the Convention Center where the votes are being counted.
"This is what you see when people fear that their rights are being taken away from them," said Rich Garella of Protect Our Vote Philly as he surveyed the crowd of protesters emphatically chanting, "Count every vote."
"Mass action is the only way to show that we are going to demand that the votes be counted," said Liberty Britton of Brewerytown.
WATCH: Protest held in Philadelphia as votes continue to be counted in 2020 presidential election
The Trump administration is looking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case that will decide whether ballots received up until Friday can still be counted.
"We're going to win Pennsylvania," said Eric Trump, speaking with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday afternoon. "They're trying to cheat us out of it because they know it's their only path to victory."
Governor Tom Wolf says a lot of factors contributed to Pennsylvania's days-long vote-counting process: a record voter registration of more than nine million people, three million ballots applied for by mail, and rules that prevent Pennsylvania from counting ballots until the polls close.
READ MORE: Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan; asks for Wisconsin recount
"Pennsylvania has always had a late start on the counting process," said Wolf.
The Trump campaign has also filed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia.