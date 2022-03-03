Community & Events

Giant porcupine puppet stops by Griffith Park ahead of new San Diego Zoo attraction opening

The porcupine's nose is reportedly the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.
Giant puppet entertains children in Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was quite the experience for all.

To celebrate next week's opening of the Wildlife Explorers Basecamp attraction at the San Diego Zoo, Jim Henson's Creature Shop unveiled its Percy the Porcupine puppet - and it was a big surprise.

The creators say it's "the world's largest puppet ever conceived," standing at about two stories tall.

Hundreds of students were able to see the puppet at its Griffith Park stop on Tuesday.

"One of the hardest things is to try to create something that's cute on such a large scale," said Peter Brooke, the creative supervisor for Jim Henson's Creature Shop. "To try and keep the cuteness on such a huge scale, that was the hard thing to keep the character."

The Wildlife Explorers Basecamp was created to teach families about the interactions of humans, plants, animals and their habitats.

