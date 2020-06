EMBED >More News Videos Ashanti Palmer has never missed a day of school from Pre-K all the way through high school.

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In Harbor City a big round of applause for one high school graduate who has never missed a day of school since kindergarten.Isaiah Ginn graduated from Narbonne High School with a perfect attendance record from kindergarten through senior year of high school.Isaiah is a scholar athlete who plays volleyball and basketball.