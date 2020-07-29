Fire burns through Salvation Army building in Perris, spreads to nearby brush

Firefighters are battling a fire that started in a Salvation Army building in Perris and spread to nearby brush.
The five-alarm fire was sending thick black plumes of smoke into the air, causing traffic delays on both sides of the 215 Freeway near Nuevo Road.

The five-alarm fire was sending thick black plumes of smoke into the air, causing traffic delays on both sides of the 215 Freeway near Nuevo Road.

Firefighters say there were at least three spot fires burning near the building in the 24000 block of Orange Avenue.

At least 10 engines were responding to the blaze.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Outside the building, there appeared to be piles of donated goods, including clothes and furniture, that had been rescued before the flames consumed the structure.



