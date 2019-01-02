RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --An auction closed Monday afternoon on the Perris home where several siblings were allegedly tortured.
In November, the home was foreclosed on. It was then put up for auction, which ended Wednesday with a high bid of $310,000, about $40,000 less than the appraised value.
David and Louise Turpin are accused of torturing their 12 kids in the house. They've pleaded not guilty in the case.
The couple was arrested at their Perris home in January of this year after one of their daughters escaped.
Police said they found the children living in squalor and shackled to furniture.
Prosecutors have presented evidence that the couple chained their 12 children to bed as punishment and deprived them of food. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz dismissed an abuse charge pertaining to their youngest daughter, age 2.
The alleged years-long abuse was so extreme, most of the children were emaciated and barely educated.
Authorities have said the Turpin home reeked of human waste and the evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest of 13 siblings weighing just 82 pounds.
The listing made no mention of the home's history.
