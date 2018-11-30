RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --A trial date has been set for a couple accused of starving, beating and inflicting other abuse on 12 of their 13 children at their Perris home
David and Louise Turpin were back in a Riverside County courtroom on Friday. They'll stand trial on Sept. 3, 2019.
The couple was arrested at their Perris home in January of this year after one of their daughters escaped.
Police said they found the children living in squalor and shackled to furniture.
The Turpins have pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors have presented evidence that the couple chained their 12 children to bed as punishment and deprived them of food. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz dismissed an abuse charge pertaining to their youngest daughter, age 2.
The alleged years-long abuse was so extreme, most of the children were emaciated and barely educated.
Authorities have said the Turpin home reeked of human waste and the evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest of 13 siblings weighing just 82 pounds.
