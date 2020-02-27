Authorities arrest suspect accused of killing 3 men found at Perris cemetery

Jose Luis Torres Garcia, 33, was arrested Thursday in Cheyenne, Wyoming after local authorities conducted a traffic stop, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Officials said 15 pounds of marijuana was also found in the vehicle.
Last week, homicide investigators identified Garcia as a suspect in connection with the killing of the three Perris men on Feb. 17.
The three victims were identified as residents Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38 and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28.
Officials said Garcia was previously wanted on two outstanding warrants, one in Riverside County for DUI and one in San Mateo for a drug charge.
No additional information was immediately available.
