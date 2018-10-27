Crews attempt rescue of person trapped in barbed wire at Men's Central Jail in LA

Firefighters attempted to rescue a person caught in barbed wire at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles Friday night after reports of an escaped inmate.


Firefighters attempted to rescue a person caught in barbed wire atop a wall of the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles Friday night after reports of an escaped inmate at the facility.

Footage from AIR7HD showed firefighters attempting to extricate a person who was caught on the barbed wire.

It was not immediately known if the person caught in the barbed wire was an inmate or a person attempting to trespass.

Men's Central Jail was placed on lockdown as a head count was underway to see if inmates were missing after reports of an escaped inmate.

