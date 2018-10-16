Person found dead inside motel room in Santa Ana

A person was found dead in a motel in Santa Ana Tuesday, and detectives are investigating it as an apparent homicide.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Ana police homicide detectives were called to the motel on East First Street near South Grand Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a person was found dead in one of the rooms.

There was no word on a suspect description or how the person was killed.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
