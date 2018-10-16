Person found dead inside motel room in Santa Ana

SAPD Detectives are on scene of an appatent homicide 1427 East First Street. The victim was found in a motel room at that location. No further info is available at this time. Will provide updates when we have them. — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) October 16, 2018

A person was found dead in a motel in Santa Ana Tuesday, and detectives are investigating it as an apparent homicide.Santa Ana police homicide detectives were called to the motel on East First Street near South Grand Avenue on Tuesday morning.Authorities said a person was found dead in one of the rooms.There was no word on a suspect description or how the person was killed.