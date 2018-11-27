Person found stabbed on board Gold Line train in Duarte

A female victim has died after being found stabbed while on a Gold Line train in Duarte on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

L.A. County sheriff's officials said Irwindale police received a call at 11:30 a.m. about a stabbing at a train station in Irwindale. For reasons not yet known, responding officials found that the train was moved to the Duarte station, where deputies then responded.

L.A. County firefighters treated the female victim at the scene, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said.



The person's age was not immediately disclosed.

A man who may possibly be the suspect in the murder has been detained, officials said.
