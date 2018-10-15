Person of interest sought after baby found abandoned in Lakewood Walmart bathroom

Surveillance photos show a person of interest and his vehicle authorities are looking for after an infant was found abandoned in a Lakewood Walmart bathroom. (KABC)

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a person of interest after a baby was found abandoned in a Walmart bathroom in Lakewood.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 8, a baby boy between 12 to 15 months was spotted by a customer in the bathroom of the store in the 2700 block of East Carson Street. The customer notified an employee, who then called police.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage in an attempt to identify a suspect or suspects, but no one has been identified. However, authorities found a man they are saying is a person of interest whom they want to speak with.

He was seen entering the Walmart and then leaving in a beige or gold 2000 or 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

Authorities said the child's parents or guardians have not been identified and no one has reported a baby missing.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's special victims bureau toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
