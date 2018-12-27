Person shot, killed in downtown Los Angeles; suspect sought

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon and authorities are searching for the gunman.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A person was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon and authorities are searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Venice Boulevard, near Union Avenue. Authorities said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen heading southbound on Union Avenue. He was described as a man between 20 and 25 years old, wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants. He may have a handgun.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingsearchDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment
Woman pleads no contest to brutal beating in Willowbrook
PCH closed in Pacific Palisades after big-rig crash
Christian Bale transforms into Dick Cheney for 'Vice'
Love in Paradise: Couple gets engaged amid rubble of Camp Fire
OC ride-share driver accused of sexually assaulting 3 women
Part of Aliso County beach closed due to sewage spill
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
Show More
2 LAPD officers rushed to hospital after crash in Boyle Heights
Michelle Obama is most admired woman in America, poll finds
Government shutdown likely to stretch into next week
Trampoline to be featured on float for 1st time in Rose Parade history
CA among states with highest number of officer fatalities
More News