'Pete Von Sholly's History of Monsters' book features unique giant piece of art, 1000+ drawings

From Frankenstein to Freddy Krueger: 'History of Monsters'

HOLLYWOOD -- Pete Von Sholly is an artist. And his specialty is the world of movie monsters. He has a new book that chronicles some of our favorites... from Frankenstein to Freddy Krueger and many more. It's an unusual picture book he calls "Pete Von Sholly's History of Monsters."

As a little boy, Pete Von Sholly had a great imagination. And, over the years, that gift has served this 70 year old very well.

"I always say I'm very old but I'm very immature," said Von Sholly.

He describes himself as someone "spreading the weird." Now, he has taken that "weird" and turned it into a new book. I'd like to call it a real pager turner...but in reality, the book is one continuous page of monster art!

"Well, it's mural. That's the thing and it's--how do you put a mural in a book?" said Von Sholly. "So Clover Press, they figured out a way to have their printer print it as one thing. So, finally, it can be seen as one piece of art. People don't realize that it's not a bunch of pictures. It's one huge picture."

End-to-end, the book's "one page" is 18 feet long and it includes more an a thousand drawings. And so you can be "in-the-know" about all these monsters, there's a separate guide to help you put names to all the faces.

"It's like a parade in my head. Yeah, there it is. It's like a parade of monsters which parallel human history," said Von Sholly. "I want to see it in a museum someday. That's my dream to have it along a really long wall so people can walk and look at it."

Pete has spent decades working in the art departments of various movies... many featuring monsters!

"They're just fascinating. Everybody likes monsters, don't they?" said Von Sholly.

"Pete Von Sholly's History of Monsters" is available to order now from Clover Press or on Amazon. It'll be officially available in stores June 29th.
