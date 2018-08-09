PETS & ANIMALS

23 French bulldog puppies rescued from cruel, confined conditions to be up for adoption

EMBED </>More Videos

Twenty-three French bulldog puppies rescued from a non-climate controlled moving van in Texas arrived in Chiacgo Wednesday for rehabilitation and adoption.

CHICAGO --
Twenty-three French bulldog puppies that were rescued in Texas are now in rehabilitation and will be up for adoption.

The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue said originally 28 French bulldog puppies were rescued from a moving van in Texarkana, Texas, on July 12.


The Humane Society of the United States said the puppies were taken to Chicago as cargo on a Turkish Airlines flight from Kiev, Ukraine, for a man who had purchased them and intended to sell them in Houston.

The man rented a moving van with no air conditioning in Chicago and loaded the puppies into them on July 11, then began to the drive to Houston, officials said.

Texas State Troopers pulled the moving van over in Texarkana the next day and found 27 puppies packed tightly in plastic crates, suffering from various stages of heat exhaustion. Police said one puppy had already died.

The animal rescue said it was 121 degrees in the back of the moving van when the puppies were found, and they had no access to food or water.

Four additional puppies died from various illnesses after rescue, probably either caused or made worse by the conditions in which they were found, the Humane Society said.

The puppies were flown from Texarkana to Chicago Wednesday, where they were picked up by employees of the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue. The group said the dogs are in isolation as of Wednesday night in animal hospitals. When they are cleared for health, they will be put into foster homes until they are adopted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuepuppyu.s. & worlddogIllinoisTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
LA animal shelters to lower adoption fees this weekend
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
Student includes 14-foot-long gator in graduation photos
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Holy Fire more than 9,600 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Passenger in possible Uber vehicle shot, killed in East LA
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
2 arrested in connection with small brush fire near Morris Dam
Indonesia earthquake death toll tops 300
Holy Fire: Arson suspect gives interview prior to arrest
'BlacKkKlansman' stars talk about relevance of movie in today's climate
OC girl with rare condition gifted Disneyland trip, therapy bed
Show More
Smoke advisory issued for OC, parts of Inland Empire amid Holy Fire
San Diego woman reunited with expensive ring at landfill
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
Playskool brand crayons test positive for asbestos
Study finds safety flaws with driver assist systems
More News