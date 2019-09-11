BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A miniature horse and goose, who are best buddies and spent their days together at the Bucks County, Pennsylvania SPCA, have found a forever home.
Waffles, a six-year-old miniature horse, and the goose, Hemingway, were both rescued from the same farm in July.
That's perhaps what bonded the pair and why they seem to have each other's backs.
"When we go and give medicine, and Hemingway would get in the way and say, 'my buddy doesn't want that today,'" said Linda Reider of the SPCA.
The two have been adopted together, according to WFMZ-TV.
Their new owner is picking them up from the SPCA on Wednesday.
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find a forever home
PENNSYLVANIA NEWS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More