Pets & Animals

Airport therapy cat helping calm nervous travelers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flying can be especially stressful during the holidays, but a four-legged fur-ball is helping put travelers at ease.

Stitches is the new therapy cat at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. She's an 11-year-old tabico, a mixture of tabby and calico.

Stitches rides around in a stroller that has a sign that says, "Pet Me".

RELATED: Lilou the therapy pig is still making people smile in San Francisco

She's the first comfort cat at the airport. She will join about 100 therapy-dogs that go around helping soothe the nerves of frazzled travelers.

When she's not working, Stitches enjoys relaxing at home and loves to watch Law and Order: SVU. "She loves Ice-T's voice," Stitches' owner told The Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsairport newscatsanimalanimal newscute animalsanimalsfun stuffu.s. & worldtherapypassenger
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$127K income needed to afford a home in LA County, report says
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Possible threat against Palmdale high school being investigated
At least 8 USC student deaths during fall semester spark concerns
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
LA's José Gómez elected 1st Hispanic to lead US Catholic bishops
Lights in the sky: SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight
Show More
SoCal cities with the most expensive commute costs in the country
New lawsuit over Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Camarillo woman remembers uncle after missing WWII submarine found
8 hospitalized after hazmat situation in North Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News