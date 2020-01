BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- All eyes are on two recently laid bald eagle eggs in Big Bear Valley.Jackie, the famous bald eagle who lives in the San Bernardino National Forest, laid her second egg of the year over the weekend.The majestic bird laid her first of 2020 on Wednesday and nature enthusiast were anxiously tuned in to Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle next camera to witness the arrival of the second egg.Officials say the incubation period usually takes about 35 days after the first egg is laid, which would mean the first chick is expected to hatch around Valentine's Day.