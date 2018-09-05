PETS & ANIMALS

Big cat crashes through window, breaks into Brentwood home

A big cat broke into a Brentwood home, leaving the family who lives there in shock.

By ABC7.com staff
BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A big cat broke into a Brentwood home, leaving the family who lives there in shock.

Police responded to the house on Old Ranch Road around midnight Wednesday.

A shaken homeowner told officers a mountain lion broke through a glass window and wandered around his home.

Neighbors reported seeing a bobcat roaming the area, but the homeowner insisted it was much bigger.

He said the animal found another way out, crashing through a different window and retreating back into the hills.
