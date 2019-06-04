Pets & Animals

Coachella puppy found beaten, burned is defying all odds

COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- A weeks-old puppy that was found badly burned, beaten and left for dead in a Coachella dumpster is doing well and defying all odds.

New video from Animal Hope and Wellness shows the playful pup enjoying herself while eating on her own and playing around on grass.

The small pooch, named Hope, is doing much better. You can see her burn scars bandaged up, and she's now able to run on her legs and play with other dogs.



She's expected to make a full recovery.

Someone who was rummaging through trash on the afternoon of May 5 at a shopping center at 49849 Harrison St. heard the puppy crying. That person found the puppy in a plastic Walmart bag with serious injuries. The owner of a local jewelry store brought the puppy to emergency care.

Animal rescue officials say Hope had some of her tail cut off. She was also burned with a caustic substance or a metal object like an iron. A reward has been increased to $20,000 for information leading to the person responsible for injuring and abandoning the puppy.
