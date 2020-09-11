Santa Monica police investigating disturbing footage of man abusing small dog

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5676125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bill making animal cruelty a federal offense has passed the Senate and is now on its way to President Donald Trump.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5698498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation has been launched after an apparent case of animal abuse was caught on video at a Los Angeles dog boutique.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Monica police are looking into a surveillance video that shows a man allegedly abusing a small dog, grabbing the animal roughly by the neck and ears and hitting it on the head.Police say they have seen the video and are investigating it as a possible incident of animal abuse.The video depicts a man who is apparently angry with his pet.He grabs the small, white dog by its ear using one hand, picks it up roughly and lifts it through a door into the building's garage. He returns to the entranceway, holds the dog by the neck and hits it with one hand.The video's timestamp indicates the incident happened the afternoon of Aug. 22.The SMPD said members of the public have reached out to ask them to investigate the incident. The department asks anyone with additional information to call (310)458-8451 or email crimetips@smgov.net.