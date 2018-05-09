Deputy rescued pup out of hot car. Broke window of car in Walmart Canyon Country parking lot this evening. 90 degrees outside temps and reportedly the dog had been in there for awhile. Owner arrested for animal cruelty and animal control taking dog to vet to get checked out. pic.twitter.com/scZXIvJKaO — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) May 9, 2018

A small dog was rescued from a hot car parked at a Walmart in Canyon Country.The Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station shared a video on Twitter of the dog barking inside a hot car with its windows rolled up.Deputies said the temperature was 90 degrees outside - and likely hotter inside the vehicle. Witnesses said the dog had been inside the car for a while.A deputy broke the window of the car to rescue the animal and animal control brought the dog to a local veterinarian to get checked out.The dog's owner was arrested for animal cruelty.