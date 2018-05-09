PETS & ANIMALS

Deputy breaks car window to rescue dog in hot Walmart parking lot in Canyon Country

A sheriff's deputy broke a window to rescue a small dog that had been left in 90-degree weather in a car parked at a Walmart in Canyon Country. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) --
A small dog was rescued from a hot car parked at a Walmart in Canyon Country.

The Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station shared a video on Twitter of the dog barking inside a hot car with its windows rolled up.


Deputies said the temperature was 90 degrees outside - and likely hotter inside the vehicle. Witnesses said the dog had been inside the car for a while.

A deputy broke the window of the car to rescue the animal and animal control brought the dog to a local veterinarian to get checked out.

The dog's owner was arrested for animal cruelty.
